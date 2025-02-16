Two women freed in former Dhi Qar governor blackmail case

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, A Dhi Qar criminal court has ordered the release of two women involved in the blackmail case against former Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi, following his decision to withdraw charges and their inclusion under the general amnesty law, a security source confirmed.

One of the released women, identified as “Hawra,” had been named in Al-Ibrahimi’s testimony, where he claimed to have been “married to her under a temporary contract,” known as ‘mut'ah’ marriage.

The court had previously ordered the release of two other defendants in the same case after Al-Ibrahimi dropped his complaints, yet he still has maintained legal action against two members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, Mohammed Hadi, a former governor, and Ammar Al-Rikabi, who remain under investigation on blackmail charges.