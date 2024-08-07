Two explosions rock Al-Dawaiya, Dhi Qar; no injuries reported

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, reported that two explosions occurred in Al-Dawayah district, northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a homemade bomb exploded at dawn in Al-Hakim neighborhood, Al-Dawayah district, damaging a house's facade but causing no injuries."

"A small missile also exploded in the district, causing partial damage to a house," it added.

"Security forces are investigating the two incidents."