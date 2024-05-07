Turkiye aims for $20 billion trade increase with Iraq, Erdogan says

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkiye seeks to boost its trade volume with Iraq to over $20 billion annually. He also commended Iraq's recent banning of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK.)

In an address following a government meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan considered his visit to Iraq on April 22 of "historical importance" in terms of results and the messages it sent, especially after meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Erdogan noted that the visit concluded with the signing 27 agreements spanning different sectors, including security, transportation, energy, and water fields.

"Turkiye's goal is to elevate its trade volume with Iraq beyond $20 billion annually." He said.

Notably, in 2022, trade between the two countries totaled $24.2 billion, with Turkish exports at $12.8 billion and imports at $7.2 billion.

The Turkish Minister of Trade anticipates further export growth to Iraq, reaching $15 billion soon and $20 billion by 2030, facilitated by projects like the Development Road initiative.

Regarding the PKK in Iraq, the Turkish president praised Iraq's recent declaration of the group as a banned organization, considering it an essential step in combating terrorism.

"We expect from Iraq that PKK to be declared a terrorist organization."

Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkiye's commitment to combat terrorism in the region, stating, "We will continue our efforts to eradicate terrorism in northern Iraq," alluding to the presence of the PKK in that area.

Since the 1980s, the Turkish Armed Forces have conducted cross-border military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq near the Turkish border.

In response, Turkiye established military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan's Matin mountain range to expel PKK militants. After a ceasefire breakdown in July 2015, the conflict intensified, leading to devastating urban and rural violence.

By 2019, the focus shifted to northern Iraq and Syria, marked by successive military operations targeting PKK positions, including Claw Eagle, Claw Tiger, Claw-Lightning, Claw-Thunderbolt, and Claw-Lock.