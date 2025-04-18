Trees for the fallen: Iraqis plant memorial forest to fight desertification

Shafaq News/ In Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, where desertification is advancing amid severe climate stress, a community-led initiative in Ramadi is turning loss into resistance. Tel al-Mashihid, a hill once symbolic for local residents and long neglected, has been transformed into a memorial forest, where each tree bears the name of a deceased community member.

The project, launched by local youth, aims to confront desertification and promote reforestation in a rapidly warming environment. More than 300 trees were planted over the past year in memory of those lost to war, the pandemic, and other causes.

“This began as a gesture of remembrance but became an environmental message,” revealed Omar Abu Abed, the project’s coordinator. “We’re facing a desert that is devouring our land, but we believe the tree is an act of resistance. Each one here carries a name—and hope.”

“We plant not just for beauty, but for the next generation,” he emphasized. “If we want a livable environment, we must start now. Every tree planted today is a shield against desertification tomorrow.”

Environmental researcher Rania Ali called the effort “an inspiring model of what local communities can achieve.” She said tree planting helps stabilize soil, reduce temperatures, and limit airborne dust in vulnerable areas like Tel al-Mashihid.

“But this effort alone isn’t enough,” she told Shafaq News. “We need broader plans—environmental education, sustainable water resources, and direct state support. These initiatives not only combat desertification—they reconnect people with their land.”

With limited resources and minimal government backing, such grassroots efforts remain fragile but vital. Al-Anbar, like much of western and southern Iraq, faces escalating land degradation linked to climate change, water shortages, and vegetation loss.

Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture reports that over 50% of the country is at risk of desertification. Officials say at least 15 billion trees must be planted over the next two decades to counter dust storms, soil erosion, and risingtemperatures.