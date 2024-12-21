The Italian defense minister arrives to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Italian Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, arrived in Baghdad on an official visit.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi met with his Italian counterpart and the Italian Ambassador to Iraq Nicolo Fontana, along with their accompanying delegation, at the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad.

“During the meeting, the two sides highlighted Italy's significant contributions through its experts and trainers stationed with NATO’s mission in Iraq, as well as Italy’s support for the Iraqi defense ministry through various training and development programs both within Iraq and abroad,” the statement continued.

The talks also addressed the future of bilateral relations during an expanded meeting attended by senior Iraqi military leaders, exploring ways to enhance future cooperation between Iraq and Italy.