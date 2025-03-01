Tehran: Iraq expected to obtain temporary permits for Iranian gas

Shafaq News/ Iraq is expected to receive temporary permits to import Iranian gas after the US revoked its exemption for these imports, an Iranian official announced on Saturday.

Saeid Tavakoli, the Deputy Oil Minister and Head of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC,) said, "Iraq always receives temporary permits to import Iranian gas so it can secure its supply," according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

"We assume an exception will be granted again."

In February, US President Donald Trump revoked Iraq’s exemption to import gas from Iran as part of a new wave of sanctions aimed at strengthening the "Maximum Pressure" campaign on Tehran.

In response, the Iraqi government, which has long relied on Iranian gas to address its electricity crisis, has begun exploring the possibility of importing gas from Qatar and Algeria to meet its needs.



