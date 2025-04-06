Teachers' strike in Iraq: Delegation submits demands to Parliament

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a delegation of educational officials from Baghdad and other provinces submitted a list of demands to the Iraqi Parliament, amid widespread protests calling for better conditions for employees and teaching staff.

The delegation from the Educational Supervisors Association, along with members of teaching bodies, met with the Parliamentary Education Committee and presented a list of requests, including a package of financial and administrative privileges that align with the scope of the tasks performed by the educational staff, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News.

"The committee members promised to discuss the demands in Parliament during the upcoming sessions," the source added.

Large demonstrations took place in the Iraqi capital and several provinces on Sunday by employees and teaching staff, demanding the approval of the salary scale and protesting salary disparities between departments. At the same time, Malek Hadi, the head of the Teachers' and Educators' Strike Coordinating Committee, was arrested in Baghdad along with four committee members from other provinces.

The strike aims to achieve the legitimate demands of teachers and educators, chief among them being their inclusion in the Educational Service Law, similar to the University Service Law adopted by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which includes allowances of up to 100%, according to committee member Ali Rahim.