Syrian officers in Iraq: future uncertain awaiting talks

Shafaq News/ Sources confirmed on Thursday that Syrian officers who crossed into Iraq during the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime are still residing in shelters, awaiting the formation of a new Syrian government to determine their fate.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that their stay also depends on upcoming talks between Baghdad and Damascus.

More than 200 Syrian officers and soldiers have yet to resolve their return to Syria, with their detention centers in the western Iraqi city of Al-Rutba under "tight security and monitoring."

Most officers hold various military ranks, and the Iraqi government reportedly oversees their daily affairs.

On December 7, 2024, over 1,500 Syrian soldiers and officers crossed into Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing in the west of the country, fleeing from armed factions that would later overthrow the Syrian regime on December 8, 2024.

The Iraqi Ministry ofInterior denied claims on Tuesday that it had granted "temporary residence" to former officers and commanders of the Syrian government army who sought refuge in Iraq.