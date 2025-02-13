Syrian officers in Iraq: future uncertain awaiting talks
Shafaq News/ Sources
confirmed on Thursday that Syrian officers who crossed into Iraq during the
fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime are still residing in shelters, awaiting the
formation of a new Syrian government to determine their fate.
The sources told Shafaq News Agency that their stay also depends on upcoming
talks between Baghdad and Damascus.
More than 200 Syrian officers and soldiers have
yet to resolve their return to Syria, with their detention centers in the
western Iraqi city of Al-Rutba under "tight security and monitoring."
Most officers hold various military ranks, and
the Iraqi government reportedly oversees their daily affairs.
On December 7, 2024, over 1,500 Syrian soldiers
and officers crossed into Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing in the west
of the country, fleeing from armed factions that would later overthrow the
Syrian regime on December 8, 2024.
The Iraqi Ministry ofInterior denied claims on Tuesday that it had granted "temporary
residence" to former officers and commanders of the Syrian government army
who sought refuge in Iraq.