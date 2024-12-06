Syrian FM in Baghdad: Terrorist threat endangers Syria and the entire region

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh stated that he held important discussions with Iraqi leaders regarding recent developments in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived earlier in Baghdad to discuss the situation in Syria with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"I explained the security threats and humanitarian conditions to everyone I met," Sabbagh said, noting that the terrorist attack by opposition armed factions caused massive displacement.

The Syrian FM emphasized that those behind the attack are violating United Nations resolutions related to counterterrorism and international agreements.

“The terrorist threat endangers not only Syria but the entire region.”

Sabbagh also highlighted “the need for Arab, regional, and international efforts to support Syria in combating terrorism and condemning Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)'s attacks,” referencing the November 27 military operation, 'Deterring Aggression.' Led by HTS, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the ongoing offensive captured significant territories in Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama, regions primarily under Syrian government control.

Earlier today, Sabbagh met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. During the meeting, Al-Sudani reiterated “Iraq’s commitment to supporting Syria and its people.”

He also highlighted “Iraq’s continued political and diplomatic efforts to maintain security in Syria, which is considered a key factor in the security of regional countries.”