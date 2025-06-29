Syria restricts Iraqi nationals entry

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian authorities announced on Sunday that only four categories of Iraqi nationals are permitted to enter Syria, citing a policy of “reciprocity.”

According to a statement from the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, the decision was reached in coordination with the Syrian border authority, Iraq’s al-Qa’im border crossing administration, and Fly Cham Airlines.

The approved categories include: Iraqi nationals residing in Syria with valid residency permits; Iraqi men married to Syrian women, provided they present a marriage certificate authenticated by either the Syrian Foreign Ministry and the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, or by Iraq’s Foreign Ministry if issued by Iraqi courts; Iraqi women married to Syrian men, with a similarly certified marriage contract; and Iraqi nationals born to Syrian mothers, upon submission of supporting documents.