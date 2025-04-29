Syria confirms continued arrival of Iraqi wheat donations

Shafaq News/ Syria continues to receive shipments of Iraqi wheat donated by Baghdad, but there are no plans for additional donations, Hassan Othman, Director-General of Syria’s General Grain Corporation, stated on Tuesday.

Othman told Shafaq News that the 200,000 tons of wheat pledged by Iraq are still arriving in batches. “We are receiving 25-30 truckloads daily,” he said.

On Friday, the Syrian government confirmed that 39 trucks loaded with wheat had crossed the Iraqi border. The following day, Khalil al-Saleh, head of internal trade in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, announced the distribution of the first batch of Iraqi wheat within the region.