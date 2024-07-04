Sunni political leaders meet to resolve parliament speaker election crisis

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a meeting of Sunni political leaders took place in the office of Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) coalition, with the participation of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who arrived in the capital Baghdad on Tuesday.

All leaders of Sunni political parties attended the meeting, including the ousted Speaker of Parliament and head of the Taqadum Party, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting aims to "find solutions for the crisis surrounding the election of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and to reach an agreement on supporting a single candidate who represents all Sunni factions."

The Sunni political scene is currently marked by intense competition to succeed Mohammed al-Halbousi, who was ousted from Parliament by a court ruling. His party, Taqadum, insists on retaining the position, claiming its majority within the Sunni faction with 43 seats.

In June, Al-Khanjar launched the "Sunni Unity Initiative" to unify the Sunni political forces. However, this step was rejected by Taqadum unless it recognizes the party's majority within the Sunni community.