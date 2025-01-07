Sunni leaders unite: New coalition pledges to champion community interests in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the formation of the Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition was announced in the capital, Baghdad, bringing together several prominent Sunni political figures in Iraq.

According to a statement from Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, “The coalition includes Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Al-Siyada leader Khamis al-Khanjar, Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai, al-Jamahir al-Wataniya party leader Ahmed al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen), and Initiative (Al-Mubadara) Bloc leader Ziyad al-Janabi.

The announcement followed a closed meeting of political leaders in Baghdad. It was noted that the coalition's political program will be announced later, with its leaders committed to addressing humanitarian, legal, and political issues for the Sunni community across Iraq, particularly in the northern and western provinces.