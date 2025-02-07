Study: radioactive dust over six Arab countries, including Iraq

Shafaq News/ A new study from Paris-Saclay University reveals the presence of hazardous radioactive dust drifting over six Arab countries, including Iraq.

The study, which notes that the radiation levels are much lower than those considered dangerous, raises doubts due to its timing, particularly after Algeria's call for France to take responsibility for the issue.

The dust regularly blows from the Sahara Desert, with previous studies identifying the Reggane area in Algeria as its source. This region was subjected to four French nuclear tests. The study found that the radiation signature of the dust matches that of French nuclear tests in southern Algeria.

While the radiation is deemed low-risk, the ongoing issue of France's nuclear tests between 1960 and 1966 remains a sensitive topic in Algerian-French relations, as France has yet to take measures to decontaminate the test sites in southern Algeria or address chemical and biological test sites.