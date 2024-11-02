Strategic Planning Committee: urgent cabinet reshuffle needed in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Strategic Planning Committee in the Iraqi Parliament announced on Saturday that a cabinet reshuffle within Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government has become an "urgent necessity" to address performance shortcomings.

Committee member Mohammed al-Baldawi told Shafaq News that a clear report has been submitted to the Speaker of the Parliament, which is expected to be read in the coming days before being sent to the Cabinet.

“There is a need for a ministerial adjustment… certain ministries are lagging in executing their government programs due to the inability of specific ministers to effectively manage their departments.” He pointed out.

"We need a change that citizens can perceive within the ministerial cabinet, and we will witness a real transformation in approximately five ministries in the government in the near future," he stated.

Last week, Prime Minister al-Sudani revealed an upcoming ministerial adjustment, indicating that the reshuffle would be based on performance indicators and aligned with the government’s program.

He affirmed that this decision is neither political nor personal but “reflects a commitment to achieving a more effective performance to meet the demands of the moment and the aspirations of the citizens.”