State of Law nominates Waddah al-Tamimi for Diyala governor

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, has nominated Waddah al-Tamimi, head of the Middle Technical University, for the position of governor.

The move comes after months of deadlock following the dismissal of Muthana al-Tamimi in December 2023. Al-Tamimi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, is considered a close associate of al-Maliki.

"Negotiations are currently underway with other political blocs to garner a majority vote for al-Tamimi's appointment," the source said. "The Diyala provincial council has been unable to convene due to persistent disagreements between rival factions."