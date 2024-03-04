State of Law nominates Waddah al-Tamimi for Diyala governor

State of Law nominates Waddah al-Tamimi for Diyala governor
2024-03-04T13:30:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, has nominated Waddah al-Tamimi, head of the Middle Technical University, for the position of governor.

The move comes after months of deadlock following the dismissal of Muthana al-Tamimi in December 2023. Al-Tamimi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, is considered a close associate of al-Maliki.

"Negotiations are currently underway with other political blocs to garner a majority vote for al-Tamimi's appointment," the source said. "The Diyala provincial council has been unable to convene due to persistent disagreements between rival factions."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon