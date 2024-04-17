Spokesperson: Iraq to buy 41 warplanes from U.S.

Shafaq News/ Iraq has signed a deal to purchase 41 aircraft from Washington, a spokesman to the Iraqi government, Basim al-Awadi, said on Wednesday.

Al-Awadi told CNBC Arabia that there will be a flexible plan to pay for part of these aircraft, while the other part will be a gift from the United States.

The Iraqi government spokesman confirmed that the aircraft will be delivered within a few months and that a special production line will be opened for Iraq.

The deal was reached during a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and US President Joe Biden in the White House earlier this week.

On the other hand, al-Awadi indicated that it was agreed to end the use of the electronic platform for foreign transfers at the end of 2024, and to rely on licensed Iraqi banks and arrange their relations with foreign banks.

Al-Awadi confirmed that Prime Minister al-Sudani raised the issue of US sanctions on some Iraqi banks and the withdrawal of the international coalition forces in his talks with President Biden.