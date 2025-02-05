Source: Iraqi Parliament session stalled by Sunni MPs' absence

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament failed to hold its regular session due to the absence of Sunni bloc MPs and other reasons, according to a parliamentary source.

Earlier, Parliament decided to postpone its session due to a lack of quorum, according to a brief official statement from the Parliament’s media office.

In response, the source told Shafaq News Agency, “The parliamentary session scheduled for today did not proceed due to a lack of quorum, as fewer than 100 MPs attended, leading to its postponement to a later date.”

“Sunni bloc MPs did not show up at the Parliament building, which disrupted the session,” he explained. “Political statements from Sunni party and bloc leaders also contributed to the delay and the session's failure to convene as planned."

Notably, tensions have recently risen within political circles following the Federal Court’s decision to halt the implementation of controversial laws (General Amnesty Law, Personal Status Law, and Property Restitution Law), prompting criticism from Sunni parties.

However, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council ruled on Wednesday that laws passed by parliament cannot be suspended before their official publication in the government gazette, arguing that the court's ruling lacked legal grounds, as it targeted non-enforceable laws. It also affirmed that the Iraqi courts are obligated to implement the amended General Amnesty Law.

Despite the Council's remarks, the Federal Court reaffirmed that its rulings, including injunctions, are “final and binding on all authorities,” citing Article 94 of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution.