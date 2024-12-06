Source: Turkish base in northern Iraq targeted by rocket attack

Shafaq News/ A Turkish military base in Zilkan, in northern Nineveh province, came under rocket attack on Friday, a local official said.

Mohammed Amin, director of Zilkan sub-district, told Shafaq News that “two rockets were fired at the base but landed near the village of Kokedi, causing no casualties or significant damage.”

"Relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the attack and identify those responsible," Amin added.

No party claims responsibility.

The Zilkan base, established in 2015 during the campaign against ISIS, is located near Mosul, which was an ISIS stronghold during the extremist group's peak.

In addition to its operations against ISIS, Turkiye operates several bases in northern Iraq to target the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group it has battled for decades and designates as a terrorist organization.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly denounced Turkiye's military presence in the region, labeling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.