Source: Return of Iraqi families from Syria’s al-Hol Camp delayed due to regional tensions

Shafaq News/ The return of over 150 Iraqi families from Syria’s al-Hol camp, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, a government source in Nineveh said on Sunday.

The 150-180 families were expected to return to Iraq and be relocated to al-Jada’a camp in Mosul, but Iraq’s top security authorities decided to delay their return indefinitely, the source told Shafaq News.

“The postponement comes amid heightened regional unrest stemming from the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and their allies.” He explained.