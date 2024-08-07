Source: Iraqi forces arrest four suspects in attack on Ain Al-Asad Airbase

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested suspects in connection with the recent attack on the al-Asad airbase, which houses US soldiers and International Coalition advisors, a security source said Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces arrested four suspected without providing further details regarding their identity or affiliation.

The latest attack on the Ain al-Asad base resulted in injuries to five US soldiers and two contractors. Reports have described this incident as the most severe among a series of assaults on the airbase within the past month.

The attack comes amid a surge of conflict in the Middle East following Israel's assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Lebanese Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.