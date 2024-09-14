Source: Iraqi Finance Committee head announces delegation to review KRI salaries next week

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Atwan Al-Atwani, head of the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee, announced that a delegation will visit the Kurdistan Region (KRI) next week to assess recent developments in the distribution of monthly salaries for public sector employees in the Region.

Al-Atwani told Shafaq News, "The delegation will evaluate the agreements between the federal and Kurdistan Regional Governments, focusing on the commitments and guarantees from the Regional Government in return for the federal government disbursing the KRI's salaries."

Last Sunday, the Federal Economic Council visited Erbil to address financial issues, including employee salary payments.

Finance Minister Taif Sami, a council member, noted that the joint meeting between the Iraqi and Kurdistan Economic Councils focused on financial issues to find solutions to mutual concerns.

“The talks represent a historic opportunity for financial reconciliation between the two governments,” she said, stressing the importance of “strengthening financial cooperation and finding sustainable solutions to unresolved financial issues.”

“A fair mechanism for distributing oil and border crossings revenues will contribute to greater trust and economic stability in the country.”