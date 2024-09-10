Source: Former Al-Anbar MP arrested in Baghdad on fraud charges

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Tuesday the arrest of a former lawmaker from Al-Anbar governorte for issuing “bad checks.”

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a security force executed an arrest warrant against former MP Abdullah al-Kharbit and placed him in detention at one of the centers in the Green Zone.

The source indicated that the arrest warrant was issued against him in April 2023 under Article 459 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Article 459 of the Iraqi Penal Code states that “A person shall be punished with imprisonment for no less than three years and a fine five times the amount of the check, but not less than 3,000 dinars, if they knowingly issue a check in bad faith without sufficient funds or withdraw all or part of the funds after issuing the check, rendering the remaining amount insufficient, or order the drawee not to pay, or deliberately draft or sign it in a way that prevents it from being cashed.”

“The same punishment applies to anyone who endorses or hands over a check payable to the bearer while knowing that there are insufficient funds to cover the full amount.” The article explains.

“A person shall be punished with temporary imprisonment and a fine ten times the value of a forged or stolen check, but not less than 3,000 dinars, if they forge a check or knowingly use a stolen check.”