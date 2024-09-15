Source: Explosion targets senior Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader's home in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The house of a senior leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) movement was targeted in an attack south of Al-Nasiriyah, a security source in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq, reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unknown assailants attacked the home of Ziad al-Oujaili, the head of AAH offices in Al-Shuhada neighborhood, Suq al-Shuyukh district, using an explosive device."

“The attack caused material damage to al-Oujaili's vehicle, which was parked in front of his house, while the perpetrators fled to an unknown location."

Notably, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, a prominent Shiite party, is part of the ruled Shiite Coordination Framework and the State of Administration Alliance.

The movement also operates within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.