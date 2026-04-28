Six-six split halts Al-Muthanna Council bid to remove Governor Al-Atabi

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Provincial Council on Tuesday failed to remove Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi after the vote fell short of the required absolute majority.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, six of the council’s 12 members voted in favor of the dismissal, while the remaining six abstained, preventing the measure from reaching the legally required threshold (half the total members plus one).

The deadlock follows a disputed move in February, when the council announced that Al-Atabi had stepped down ahead of a questioning session and elected Ahmed Munfi Jawda with 10 votes. Al-Atabi, however, rejected any resignation attributed to him, before the Samawah Court of First Instance later overturned the council’s decision and confirmed that he remains in office.