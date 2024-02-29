Shafaq Foundation facilitates media collaboration for Baghdad University students

Shafaq News/ In a pioneering initiative, Shafaq News Agency, part of the Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media, has opened its platform to students from the College of Mass Communication at Baghdad University.

This initiative aims to provide students with a valuable space to publish their activities and bridge the gap between academic learning and practical experience.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Prof. Ammar Taher, the College of Mass Communication dean at the University of Baghdad, praised this step as "crucial for enhancing students' practical exposure and dissolving the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications."

In addition, Dr. Taher highlighted the "significance" of the University of Baghdad in shaping media professionals, "Most of the professors and leaders in universities across Iraq are graduates of the University of Baghdad, which has been a pioneer since its establishment in 1959. The College of Media has produced graduates who have contributed to various universities and media departments."

Regarding the annual intake of students, Dr. Taher explained that the College receives 50 students annually for each of its three departments—Journalism, Radio and Television, and Public Relations.

"While there is potential for expansion, the focus on providing quality education and practical training led to a decision not to increase annual admissions."

Dean Taher shared the College's ambitious plan to enhance academic standards, ensuring graduates are well-equipped for the job market.

"Our goal is for students to be 50-60% qualified for the job market upon graduation. We aim to distinguish ourselves from other colleges by implementing practical training, modern technologies, and a unique teaching approach inspired by French universities." He pointed out.

Celebrating the College of Mass Communication's consecutive first-place ranking in the national classification, the dean expressed pride in the achievement.

"The College's commitment to excellence and the significant difference in scores compared to other media departments showcase its dedication to delivering quality education."

Prof. Taher also revealed the College's request from the Iraqi Ministry of Education for a dedicated department for Digital Media specialization to align with contemporary trends.

"While awaiting the necessary infrastructure, the College aims to establish a successful digital media department."

Furthermore, expressing gratitude for Shafaq News Agency's initiative to provide a platform for students, Prof. Taher stated, "We appreciate the head of the Shafaq Foundation for Culture, Media, and Arts for this commendable initiative. It demonstrates the institution's commitment to engaging with the academic community."