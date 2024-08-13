Serbia invites Iraqi PM to Belgrade

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, both the President and Prime Minister of Serbia extended an invitation to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to visit Belgrade.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, he met with the newly appointed Serbian Ambassador to Iraq, Bratislav Gajgel.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani congratulated Gajgel on his new role and wished him success in his upcoming duties. He highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and emphasized the diverse investment opportunities available in Iraq.

Al-Sudani encouraged Serbian companies and entrepreneurs to invest in major projects in Iraq, taking advantage of the significant incentives provided by the Iraqi government.

Al-Sudani also discussed regional developments, particularly the ongoing escalation by occupying forces in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

In response, Gajgel conveyed a verbal invitation from the Serbian President and Prime Minister for Al-Sudani to visit Belgrade, expressing Serbia's eagerness to foster cooperation at all levels and to activate existing agreements and memorandums of understanding.