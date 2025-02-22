Sadrist Movement to take charge of 200+ amnesty cases

Shafaq News/ Saraya Al-Salam, the military wing of the Sadrist Movement, formed a committee to review more than 200 legal cases under Iraq's General Amnesty Law, the group announced on Saturday.

According to a document addressed to the leader of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), Muqtada Al-Sadr, the committee will focus on examining and following up on the cases of 204 individuals covered by the Amnesty Law.

Earlier, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council instructed the Directorate of Prisons to immediately release those granted amnesty after the Iraqi Parliament passed the law along with the Restitution and Personal Status laws on January 21.