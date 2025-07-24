State of Law names Baghdad Governor pick

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former PM Nour Al-Maliki, has nominated only one candidate to assume the post of Baghdad governor, a source from within the alliance told Shafaq News on Thursday.

With Baghdad’s Provincial Council scheduled to convene tonight to elect a new governor, the source emphasized that the position is a rightful entitlement of the SLC.

"No political bloc can override either the political or electoral entitlement,” the source asserted, revealing that the sole candidate is the senior coalition member and head of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Atwan al-Atwani.

The development follows the council’s July 21 decision to retire former Governor Abdel-Muttalib Alawi—a move taken for the second time this month after an earlier vote on July 3 appointed Haider Muhan as his replacement.

That decision was reversed just days later in a follow-up session, sparking political controversy and deepening divisions among council blocs.