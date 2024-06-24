SAC to discuss electricity, Parliamentary leadership in Monday meeting

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition (SAC), which was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, comprised of the leading Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces, is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the issues of electricity and the election of a new parliamentary speaker.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "SAC forces will meet this evening at the government palace in Baghdad to discuss the election of a parliamentary speaker and the latest developments on the Iraqi scene, including the electricity crisis."

The Iraqi Parliament has failed to elect a new speaker despite seven months having passed since Mohammed Al-Halbousi was dismissed by a judicial decision. Political disagreements over a replacement candidate persist, and no specific date has been set for a session to resolve this issue.

Furthermore, the country is experiencing a significant shortage in electricity supply throughout June, leading to widespread protests in several cities across central and southern Iraq.