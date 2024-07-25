Rockets target Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, security source

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a security source reported that Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq was targeted by rockets.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the base was struck by at least two rockets, though the type of rockets used remains unknown.

"security forces are conducting a search operation to locate the area from which the rockets were launched." The source added

Earlier, the Iraqi group Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) commented on the resumption of attacks on US forces in Iraq following a drone strike on Ain al-Asad airbase this month.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a senior member of the group, told Shafaq News, "The Iraqi resistance factions gave four months to halt operations against the US forces in Iraq to give the Iraqi government the green light to negotiate with the US administration for the withdrawal of their occupying forces. However, the occupation is stalling and delaying its departure despite governmental, parliamentary, and popular Iraqi demands. Additionally, the ongoing US support for the Zionist entity in its war against Gaza adds to the tensions."

Al-Fatlawi added, "Military operations against the American presence have resumed, meaning attacks against this occupation will continue. Therefore, any response from the Americans to the operations of the Iraqi resistance factions will lead to an escalation in attacks against US targets and interests in Iraq. We have no fear of any US response."

Earlier this month, "two drones targeted the vicinity of Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq," without providing further details or information on possible casualties or material losses.