Regional and international factors to drive political change in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a senior member of the United (Muttahidoun) party, Atheel Al-Nujayfi confirmed that political change in Iraq is inevitable while speculating that Iran's influence in the country may decline.

In a post on social media, Al-Nujayfi stated that political change in Iraq may be driven by regional and international changes, not solely by internal political shortcomings.

He further explained that "parliamentary elections have become the sole foundation for gaining legitimacy and power in Iraq, despite criticisms directed at the political process."

Expressing his hope that the upcoming election could mark the beginning of these shifts, he pointed out that “parties under pressure from Iran’s project may find the regional changes an opportunity to regain hope for change.”

Al-Nujayfi also indicated that Iran's influence could wane due to two primary factors, first, the failure of Iranian-aligned forces to garner popular support, and second, the emergence of a new international will in the region.

He concluded that any attempt by supporters of Iranian influence to resist this change may face a firm international will.

On Saturday, Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, rejected any attempts to link the political situation in Syria with Iraq, affirming that there is "no room for discussing a change in the political system" of the country.

Notably, US media outlets reported last month that there are speculations of a "regime change" and its collapse in Iraq, with the return of elected US President Donald Trump to power, alongside the broader impact of the ongoing Israeli war, extending beyond Gaza.