Razan’s kitchen: A decade of success in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ In Baghdad’s Al-Bataween district, Razan, a self-taught cook, has built a successful business through ten years of persistence and effort.

“Since I was a child, I loved cooking, and my main goal was to develop my skills so I could support my living expenses,” Razan told Shafaq News.

She started with a small food cart before expanding to a rented restaurant, where she serves traditional Iraqi dishes. Her menu includes fried ariidae fish, tomato paste rice, stuffed grape leaves, pacha, and tashreeb, which are popular among customers.

Over time, Razan’s reputation has grown, attracting customers from across Baghdad and beyond. “I feel proud when they travel long distances to eat my food,” the cook noted.