Protests resume in Al-Nasiriyah for improved public services

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, protests erupted in Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar governoratein southern Iraq, as dozens of demonstrators set up tents outside the thermal power station.

Shafaq News correspondent affirmed, “The protesters called for improved public services, focusing on the construction of a new 3,000-megawatt power plant in the city,” urging local leaders and tribal sheikhs to support their cause and provide necessary resources for the demonstrations.

In response, Dhi Qar Provincial Council announced an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The council stated, “The meeting will include the council chairman, the first deputy governor, and key figures from the electricity sector, including managers of the thermal and combined cycle power plants and distribution branches, to review the latest developments regarding the proposed power plant project by Siemens company.”