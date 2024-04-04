President Barzani to Baghdad next week to discuss outstanding issues

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, is scheduled to visit Baghdad in the coming days to discuss several issues with senior federal government officials and political leaders.

The Kurdish Presidency spokesperson, Dilshad Shihab, told Shafaq News agency, "The visit is expected to occur next Saturday, during which President Barzani will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani."

He added, "Barzani will discuss several issues such as the budget, oil, and others during this visit."

Shihab continued, "The President of the Kurdistan Region is responsible for organizing relations between Erbil and Baghdad under the law since he is a prominent political figure at the Kurdistan Region and Iraq level."

He explained, "During this visit, Nechirvan Barzani will confirm the implementation of the terms of the agreement among the forces of the State Administration on which the Iraqi government was built."

On Wednesday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), headed by Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori, arrived in Baghdad to discuss salaries and budgetary matters, as stated by the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The agenda also includes discussions on the security salaries of the Peshmerga and Kurdistan Region.