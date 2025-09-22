Political divisions stall Iraq’s Industrial Investment Law, says MP

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Political disputes are blocking the passage of the Industrial Investment Law in parliament, despite its potential to boost the country’s economy, an Iraqi lawmaker acknowledged on Monday.

Hussein al-Saabri, deputy head of the Parliamentary Investment Committee, told Shafaq News that efforts to put the draft law to a vote in recent sessions were met with objections from some lawmakers over specific articles.

He said the committee held discussions with the objecting MPs to explain the law’s significance, but noted that “some members continue to push against its approval.” A key point of contention, he explained, is related to property ownership within municipalities.

“The draft stipulates that land in designated industrial zones can be transferred at 50% of market value, generating revenues while ensuring that such areas are approved by the health and environment ministries,” according to al-Saabri.

The law also offers broad incentives, including customs and tax exemptions for 12 years—extended from the previous 10 years—to attract foreign investors under international legal frameworks. It further allows for land ownership outside city limits to support industrial growth.

Al-Saabri emphasized that the law’s provisions are designed to revive the “Made in Iraq” label, shifting the country from dependence on imports toward renewed domestic production.

