Police officer shot dead near his residence in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A police officer has been shot dead in by unknown assailants downtown the city of Kirkuk, a security source reported on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the member of the Saladin police department was leaving his residence in neighborhood 55 when the assailants killed him.

"The gunmen turned off the power generator to his house. When he went out the front door, they shot him in the head and drove away toward an unknown destination," they explained. "The victim is 25. His father is the chief of the police department in Kirkuk's Sulaiman Bek district."

"The police transferred to the forensic medicine department and started an investigation into the crime," the source said.