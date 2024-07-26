Pentagon confirms attack near Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the US Department of Defense confirmed, on Friday, that an attack occurred near Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, with no US military personnel injury.

Speaking to Sputnik, the spokesperson stated, "We can confirm that the strike was carried out in an area outside the base, and there were no damages or injuries."

He added, "We do not have information on the type or number of projectiles fired."

On Thursday, a security source reported that Ain al-Asad airbase was hit by at least two rockets.

Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) commented on the resumption of attacks on US forces in Iraq following a recent drone strike on the base.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a senior member of HAAA, stated that the Iraqi resistance factions had paused their operations for four months to allow the Iraqi government to negotiate US withdrawal, but have resumed attacks due to delays and US support for Israel in Gaza.

He warned that any US response would escalate attacks on American targets in Iraq.

Earlier this month, two drones targeted the base, but details on casualties or damage were not provided.