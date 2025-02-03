Parliament submits "Personal Status Law Amendment" to Presidency for approval

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament has requested the Presidency's approval for the amendment of the Personal Status Law following its vote, a document revealed.

According to the document, the Parliamentary Legislation Department submitted a request to the Presidency to ratify the amendment to the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959.

The Iraqi Parliament voted on the amendment to the Personal Status Law on January 21, after months of controversy, with some civil organizations opposing the change.