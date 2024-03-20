Parliament's deputy speaker warns against monopoly, calls for respecting federalism

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, on Wednesday warned against what he described as a "mindset" seeking to monopolize governance in the country, urging political forces to uphold the federal system.

Abdullah, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "when the dictatorial regime fell 20 years ago, we agreed to take part of a political system that is pluralistic and federal. However, some are seeking to monopolize power, and it is incumbent upon political forces to respect the components of the country and the constitution."

Abdullah called on political forces to "respect the federal system", stressing that "Iraq is a pluralistic country and all the communities have constitutional rights that must be respected."

"As Kirkuk celebrates the Kurdish New Year, it also celebrates its liberation from the former regime. We extend greetings to all of its citizen," he said.