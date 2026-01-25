Parliament lists presidential election on Tuesday agenda

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Representatives will convene on January 27 to elect a new president, the parliament announced on Sunday.

According to a statement, the session includes a single item and is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. (GMT+3).

The Kurdish race has narrowed after the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) consolidated behind Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein following the withdrawal of Nozad Hadi, while the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) put forward Nizar Amedi.

MP Suzanne Al-Saad from Alnahj National Alliance told Shafaq that once the election is completed, the newly elected president will task Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition and the Coordination Framework’s nominee, with forming the next government.

Earlier this month, the Council of Representatives announced the names of candidates who met the legal requirements to run for the presidency, bringing the initial number to 15 candidates. Later, the Federal Supreme Court reinstated four names, raising the final number of presidential candidates to 19.