Palestinian PM hopes for declaration of independent state at Arab Summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa expressed optimism on Thursday that the declaration of an independent Palestinian state could be declared at the 34th Arab League summit set to take place in Baghdad.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the Iraqi capital, Mustafa highlighted Iraq's "leading" role in the region and its continuous support for the Palestinian cause.

"We look to Iraq as a pioneering state in the region, and we are optimistic about its support for the Palestinian cause. We have seen continuous positive steps from Iraq at international forums, the Arab League, and in bilateral meetings," Mustafa said. "We are confident that this effort will continue robustly."

He added, "We hope that the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad will be close to the declaration of an independent Palestinian state and its full recognition by the United Nations and the remaining countries that have not yet recognized it."

Prime Minister Mustafa arrived in Baghdad earlier on Thursday and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to a statement from the Iraqi government, the meeting with Al-Sudani focused on the situation in Palestine, particularly the impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the severe humanitarian and service-related challenges faced by the Palestinian people due to infrastructure collapse and a critical shortage of services.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, describing it as a "position rooted in popular, political, and legal principles." He emphasized Iraq's commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its historic territory.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's readiness to deliver all forms of support to the Palestinian people despite the challenges in the delivery of food and humanitarian aid.

President Abdul Latif Rashid also received Prime Minister Mustafa and his delegation at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad.

The Iraqi President reaffirmed the strong ties between the two nations and reiterated Iraq's steadfast support for the Palestinian people's right to an independent state.