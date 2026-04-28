PSM distances itself from Ali al-Zaidi nomination for Iraqi premier

Shafaq News- Baghdad

No back-channel negotiations have taken place, and no connection exists to Ali al-Zaidi's nomination for prime minister, a senior official in the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada al-Sadr, told Shafaq News on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, announced al-Zaidi's nomination, commending caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and State of Law coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki for withdrawing their own candidacies.

The official confirmed that the PSM has maintained its boycott of political activity since formally withdrawing from the political arena in 2021, with no covert contacts or understandings reached with any domestic or foreign party regarding the ongoing political process or government formation arrangements.

"A personal and social relationship does exist between the movement's leadership and al-Zaidi, but does not amount to an endorsement of his candidacy or formal backing for his premiership bid," he acknowledged, stressing that the movement will not engage in discussions on government formation or the distribution of posts.

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