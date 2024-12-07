PMF shuts down recruitment office amid Syrian conflict escalation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Security Directorate of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) shut down a recruitment office that was enlisting volunteers to fight outside Iraq. This move comes amid the rapidly escalating conflict in Syria, where opposition forces are making advances towards the capital, Damascus.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "the PMF Security Directorate closed an office affiliated with Sheikh Aws al-Khafaji (Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Forces) located in Karrada, district 909, in central Baghdad."

The source added that "the closure decision was made because the office was issuing recruitment forms for fighting outside Iraq, which contradicts the PMF's directives, as the ongoing war in Syria is considered an internal matter."