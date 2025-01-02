PMF Chief downplays threats to Iraq, highlights improved Shiite-Kurd-Sunni relations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chief Faleh al-Fayyad downplayed the potential threats to Iraq following the collapse of the Syrian regime. He also described the current relations among Iraq's three main communities—Shiites, Kurds, and Sunnis—as "better" than in the past, especially during the period when ISIS controlled about one-third of the country in 2014.

Speaking at the "Tribe is Mobilization and Ammunition" conference held in Maysan province, al-Fayyad said, "What is happening in Syria is a challenge that requires caution, but unfounded rumors should not sway us." He continued, "What kind of danger could confront us in Iraq? It is either an external attack or an internal strife. We are fully prepared to face any external attack with the PMF, the army, and all other security forces."

Addressing the second issue of internal strife, al-Fayyad noted that "the last two years have seen greater political calm, harmony, and coexistence among the social components compared to before."

"The relationship with Kurdistan and between the Sunnis and Shiites is better, and political stability and government performance are better. These factors make 2024 different from 2014."

Al-Fayyad underscored that it is not easy for Iraq to fall into conspiracies, as it possesses strong and fundamental elements, including the religious authority's fatwa and loyalty to Ahl al-Bayt (the family of the Prophet Muhammad). He affirmed, "There is no local threat when there is unity and solidarity."

The PMF chief concluded, "We are mindful of the developments in Syria, monitoring and communicating to maintain security and close any gaps," adding, "We live in a state of strength and stability, not complacency, as defeated hearts do not create victory."