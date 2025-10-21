PM al-Sudani presses US to avoid unilateral decisions in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged the United States to avoid unilateral decisions in Iraq, insisting that all actions impacting bilateral ties must go through formal diplomatic channels.

According to a statement from his Media Office, al-Sudani delivered the message during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where both sides explored ways to expand cooperation in political, economic, cultural, security, and military areas.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to existing agreements and welcomed US investment, emphasizing that mutual respect and coordination remain key to sustaining what he called a “deep, multidimensional partnership.”

His comments follow Iraq’s push to deepen ties with Washington as part of a broader strategic shift, with renewed focus on energy development, governance reform, and regional stability.

Read more: Back on Washington’s radar: Iraq’s return to the US strategic map

The prime minister also warned that bypassing established dialogue mechanisms could erode Iraqi sovereignty and weaken trust between both governments.

The call further addressed Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections on November 11, with al-Sudani reaffirming his commitment to a transparent and secure vote as part of his government’s broader reform agenda.

Read more: Elections on schedule, legitimacy in doubt: Iraq heads toward November vote

In a separate statement, the US State Department confirmed that Rubio pressed Iraq to move forward with the disarmament of Iran-aligned armed groups, cautioning that they “undermine Iraq’s sovereignty, threaten civilians, and drain state resources to Tehran.”