PM al-Sudani chairs security meeting in Sinjar, calls for protecting development projects

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Monday chaired a security meeting in the Sinjar district of Nineveh.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the security services and military formations in Nineveh province, as well as the security leaders of the Nineveh and West Nineveh Operations Commands.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting discussed the security situation in Nineveh and reviewed the most major challenges facing the security forces.

The Prime Minister listened to a comprehensive presentation from the security leaders on the nature of the tasks, duties, and objectives achieved, as well as the level of military readiness in the turbulent Sinjar district.

Al-Sudani praised the efforts made and the important security successes achieved by the troops, and what he saw as high coordination and teamwork between the units deployed, the local administrations, and the people of these cities.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the security commanders to adhere to high professionalism and loyalty to Iraq with all its components and spectrums, stressing the need to complete combat, technical, and administrative preparations in line with the challenges on the ground and their developments.

The premier said that the mission of "the security forces is to create an appropriate environment for the implementation of strategic projects, in accordance with the state's orientations in all its titles, and to meet the citizens' requirements and legitimate entitlements to a decent life and to secure their needs."