PM al-Sudani arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, for meetings with top officials.

Al-Sudani, according to sources, will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the salary issues of the public servants in the Region.

"He will later attend an Iftar in Mount Kurak. He is expected to deliver a speech there on the Newroz and the Kurdish new year," a source said.