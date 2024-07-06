PM Al-Sudani welcomes Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre

Shafaq News/ Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for an official visit, welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

In a statement, Al-Sudani's office confirmed the ceremonial reception for Barre upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital.

According to the Somali Prime Minister's office, Barre is set to meet with Iraqi officials to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries. The agenda includes discussions on security and economic cooperation and efforts to advance collaboration in various fields.

Barre's visit follows an official invitation from Al-Sudani.