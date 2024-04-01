Iraqi PM receives invitation from the Saudi Crown Prince to participate in the World Economic Forum

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received an official invitation on Monday from the Saudi Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to participate in the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in the World Economic Forum hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the end of April, according to the PM’s media office2s statement.

“In his message to Prime Minister Al-Sudani, Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the close relations between the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that His Excellency's participation would positively impact the success of the meeting.”

The special meeting of the World Economic Forum will be held in Riyadh from April 28 to 29, addressing a range of international topics and issues, including discussions on international cooperation in the fields of economy and sustainable development, as per the statement.